The children of late Queen Elizabeth perform vigil

As dictated by custom, the late Queen Elizabeth’s four children carried out the traditional Vigil of the Princes around her coffin put on display in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Four stood guard at each side of the coffin for a symbolic interval. These were King Charles III, the late monarch’s eldest offspring, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward.

In a divergence from the custom, Princess Anna’s appearance has made her the first woman to be part of the vigil, which had until now been carried out by male-only members of the Royal Family.

The Queen’s children hold a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/8VCFQ9SAp9

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 12, 2022

Queen’s coffin to travel to London

On Tuesday, the late Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was taken from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh airport where it will be flown to London, accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne. The takeoff is scheduled for 4 pm (GMT).

The Queen’s coffin will arrive at a military airbase outside London before being taken to Buckingham Palace. In there, crowds of mourners, King Charles and Queen-Consort Camilla will meet the Queen’s remains.

In Scotland yesterday, The King and The Queen Consort attended the Ceremony of the Keys.

The tradition welcomes the monarch to the ‘ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland’ by symbolically receiving the Keys of the City of Edinburgh. https://t.co/jPxn3qx8HQ pic.twitter.com/oRoo6JptZp

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, preparations are being made for the state funeral for the nation to say its final farewell to Britain’s longest-ever reigning monarch. Although full details have not yet been made public, the date of the sombre ceremony is already known to fall on Monday, September 19 at 11:00 BST. The place – Westminster Abbey where Britain’s kings and queens are crowned. It is the place where Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953 and where she married Prince Philip in 1947.

The cortege and military procession are expected to take place along with a final family ceremony at a chapel in Windsor Castle. Crowds will gather along the Mall to watch the procession. Keeping track of the developments may be facilitated with the use of large screens in the royal parks.

The day of the funeral has been declared a Bank Holiday across the UK.

Trial of fire for Liz Truss

A busy time for the UK’s new Prime Minister – Lizz Truss – who has been attending services all over the country. On Monday, it was Scotland. Tuesday will see her participate in services in Northern Ireland followed by England and Wales later in the week.

“The prime minister feels it’s important to be at these services during what will be a significant moment of national mourning around the UK,” said the prime minister’s spokesman.

Ms Truss also met King Charles on Friday for a face-to-face meeting, then on Saturday with her cabinet team of top ministers. She also attended the accession council that day.

To royal biographer Robert Lacey’s mind, King Charles’ leadership in mourning could improve Truss’ standing in her new role, similar to when Princess Diana passed away in 1997 and then prime minister Tony Blair was by the Queen’s side to help her pull through the moment of grief.