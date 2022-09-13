‘Succession’ scoops top gong at the Emmys

Media dynasty drama ‘Succession’ and feel-good comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ took the top honours at the Emmy awards in Hollywood on Monday, and a ‘Squid Game’ actor landed a major acting trophy.

Backstage, winners dodged questions from journalists trying to stay clear from spoilers. Asked if there would be a ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4, Jason Sudeikis repeatedly answered “I don’t know.”

‘Succession’ was named best drama series, an award the show had won in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its production schedule. The show, which secured four trophies overall, tells the story of the wealthy and back-stabbing Roy family as members jockey for power.

‘Ted Lasso’ also was a repeat winner, claiming best comedy for the second straight year for its tale of an American football coach leading a British soccer team. Its stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein were second-time winners of best comedy actor and supporting actor.

Likewise, voters honoured ‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya for best drama actress and Jean Smart of ‘Hacks’ for best comedy actress. It was the second win for each in those categories.

One newcomer to break through was Lee Jung-jae, who was named best drama actor for his role in South Korean thriller ‘Squid Game’. The dystopian story about cash-strapped contestants risking their lives for wealth became a global sensation after its release on Netflix a year ago.

The most-lauded show of the night was HBO’s ‘The White Lotus.’ It won 10 awards including best limited series and acting trophies for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.