LIVE: 202nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the 202nd day of Russia’s war against Ukraine dawns, Ukraine continues its sweeping counter-offensive and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems.

07:45 CEST

NEW: #Ukrainian forces are continuing to make impactful gains in #Kherson Oblast and are steadily degrading the morale and combat capabilities of #Russian forces in this area.

The latest with @criticalthreats:https://t.co/gjDA0Mp2kt pic.twitter.com/xk3L3VkVfL

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) September 13, 2022

#Ukrainian ballet soloist of the National Opera Oleksandr Shapoval was killed in action in #Donetsk region. The honored artist of #Ukraine went to the front as a volunteer. pic.twitter.com/9tzXRhca50

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 13, 2022