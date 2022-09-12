Poland’s minimum wage to increase next year, gov’t says

The current minimum wage in Poland is PLN 3,010 (EUR 641).

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland’s minimum monthly wage will go up to PLN 3,383 (EUR 718.2) from January 1 of next year, and the minimum hourly wage will rise to PLN PLN 22,10 (EUR 4.7), according to a government draft to be debated at Tuesday’s cabinet sitting.

According to the document, another minimum wage hike to PLN 3,450 (EUR 732.4) and a rise in hourly pay to PLN 22,50 (EUR 4.8) is foreseen from July 1, 2023.

