Pulse of Culture 12.09

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, a documentary directed by Laura Poitras, won the main award of the 79th Venice International Film Festival, the Golden Lion.

The documentary tells the story of the famous photographer and activist Nan Goldin, who went on a crusade against the pharmaceutical industry, which she blamed for the opioid addiction epidemic.

The Volpi Cup for Best Actress went to Cate Blanchett for her role in “Tár”. Alice Diop received the Grand Jury Prize for “Saint Omer” as well as the Lion of the Future, Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film. Luca Guadagnino received the Silver Lion for “Bones & All”. In the Horizons category, Damian Kocur won the Special Jury Prize for “Bread and Salt”.

Other cultural events presented in the episode: 47th Gdynia Polish Film Festival; Vilnius celebrates European Heritage Days under the motto “Sustainable Heritage”; “Neoarctic” techno opera at Sacrum Profanum festival; Palace Museum in Riyyad displays a collection of artefacts documenting the culture of Saudi Arabia.