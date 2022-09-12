Foreign military involvement by Belarus could trigger civil unrest: official

TVP World’s special guest, deputy head of the Belarusian Government-in-Exile Pavel Latushko said that the unannounced Belarusian military manoeuvres in proximity to the Polish border are part of the Kremlin’s strategy, and that Belarus’ dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka “is being used by the Russians” to reach their own goals.

Lukashenka wants Belarusian people to believe that “there is a real risk” of an attack by NATO, Mr Latushko said, recalling the dictator’s fallacious claims that Poland sought to attack Belarus.

“He also wants to show the Ukrainians and [their] Western partners that he is ready to carry out military invasions,” TVP World’s guest said.

He stressed, nonetheless, that “there’s no motivation within Belarus’ army to attack.” On the other hand, “Belarusian troops have no experience”, adding that any potential foreign military involvement of Belarus could put Lukashenka at risk of losing power in bouts of civil unrest or a coup.

Although Belarusians are not ready to take it to the streets, TVP World’s guest stressed, sending Belarusian troops to Ukraine could trigger the population’s ire.

To delve deeper into the topic, click the video above.