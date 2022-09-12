Today’s press roundup in Poland

Kalbar/TFN

Wyborcza.pl – The biggest private daily carried a story on the mayoral election in Ruda Slaska (Silesia province) that took place on Sunday. The winner was Michal Pieronczyk, the deputy mayor, who received over 30 percent of the votes. Coming in second was Krzysztof Mejer. Both candidates were supported by opposition parties. Marek Wesoly, backed by the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party and its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, was third. As none of the candidates obtained more than 50 percent of the votes, a second round of elections will take place in two weeks. According to Wyborcza.pl, this election was significant because Ruda Slaska is “Poland in a nutshell” and all political parties believe that the winner in this city will foreshadow the winner of next year’s parliamentary elections.

TVPInfo.pl – The state-owned TV news channel reported that, on Monday, Minister of Environment Anna Moskwa will meet with US Ambassador Marek Brzezinski to discuss an American proposal regarding construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP). The US proposal would be a Concept Execution Report (CER), a detailed roadmap concerning the construction of six large Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear reactors in Poland. The report is a result of a Polish-American governmental agreement signed in October 2020 on mutual cooperation in civil nuclear power.

RMF24.pl – The biggest private radio broadcaster carried a story concerning an analysis of food prices. According to a report by UCE Research and WSB Universities, prices of 12 out of 12 products analysed in August went up. The prices of fats increased the most – vegetable oil went up by 73.2 percent, sugar up by 92.2 percent and flour by 37.9 percent. Despite the summer season, even prices of fruits and vegetable increased, although by the least amount of all the products studied, as fruit prices went up by 13.2 percent and those of vegetables increased by 15.2 percent.