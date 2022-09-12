Russian activity on Baltic Sea to increase says Danish MoD

Blaszczak also stressed the importance of security in the Baltic region. "We have been cooperating for a long time and I think that security of the Baltic Sea basin is of utmost importance," the Polish minister said.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The conflict in Ukraine will linger on for years and Russia’s activity in the Baltic Sea basin will certainly increase, Morten Bodskov, the Danish defence minister, said in Warsaw on Monday.

During his visit to Poland, Bodskov held talks with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, on Monday. The two discussed security in the Baltic region, continuation of support for Ukraine, which is fighting the Russian invasion, and strengthening of Polish-Danish military cooperation.

“Unfortunately, we’re facing a future in which the conflict in Ukraine will certainly go on for years and the Russian activity in the Baltic Sea basin will certainly increase,” Bodskov said. “Therefore, we need to bolster and tighten our cooperation even more as allies, but also as friends.

“I would like to stress the huge responsibility that Poland has taken upon itself because Poland is responsible for the coordination of actions, coordination of donations (to Ukraine), not only from the point of view Denmark, but from the whole West, Poland is a very strong ally,” Bodskov continued.

Recalling a recent meeting in Copenhagen that was devoted to the coordination of aid to Ukraine, Blaszczak said that Poland “appreciates Denmark’s involvement in supporting Ukraine.”