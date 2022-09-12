Volleyball World Championships: Poland ends with silver

Poland took the silver medal at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship held in Katowice, southern Poland, on Sunday.

Italy defeated the red-and-whites 3:1 to capture the gold medal. Brazil took the bronze one by winning 3:1 against Slovenia.

Polish 🇵🇱 men's national #volleyball team becomes World Vice-Champions! 🥈🏐

Thank you gentlemen for the great excitement of the last few weeks! 👏

You have been superb and, as usual, have brought us an unforgettable thrill!

Congratulations, #TeamPoland! 🇵🇱💪#MWCH2022 pic.twitter.com/BAzdS1Pbs8

— Poland.pl (@Poland) September 11, 2022

“We just missed out on a third consecutive gold medal, but we’ve still got a fantastic team! Poland won the silver medal and is one of the most successful teams in the history of volleyball,” Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish PM, wrote on social media.

“Incredible emotions and a fight to the very end! Thank you for a fantastic tournament,” he added. “You showed character and the will to fight. You are a terrific team!”

Italians ‘deserved to win’

As Mateusz Bieniek, the Polish national volleyball team’s middle blocker, said after the match, “the Italians won deservedly.”

“They played at such a level that it was difficult for us to stand up to them,” he pointed out. “They were better than us in every element of the match.”

As he stressed, the final was very difficult for the Poles.