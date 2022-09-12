Poland wins silver medal at world volleyball championship

Tomasz Wiktor/PAP
Poland took the silver medal at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship held in Katowice, southern Poland, on Sunday.
Italy defeated Poland 3:1 to capture the gold medal. Brazil took the bronze medal by winning with Slovenia 3:1.
Łukasz Gągulski/PAP
Commenting on the result of the match, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, wrote on Facebook: “We just missed out on a third consecutive gold medal, but we’ve still got a fantastic team! Poland won the silver medal and is one of the most successful teams in the history of volleyball!”
“Incredible emotions and a fight to the very end! Thank you for a fantastic tournament,” he added. “You showed character and the will to fight. You are a terrific team!”
