Poland wins silver medal at world volleyball championship

Tomasz Wiktor/PAP

Poland took the silver medal at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship held in Katowice, southern Poland, on Sunday.

Italy defeated Poland 3:1 to capture the gold medal. Brazil took the bronze medal by winning with Slovenia 3:1.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Commenting on the result of the match, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, wrote on Facebook: “We just missed out on a third consecutive gold medal, but we’ve still got a fantastic team! Poland won the silver medal and is one of the most successful teams in the history of volleyball!”

“Incredible emotions and a fight to the very end! Thank you for a fantastic tournament,” he added. “You showed character and the will to fight. You are a terrific team!”