Late Queen Elizabeth’s body arrives in Edinburgh

The coffin with the body of Elizabeth II arrived in the Scottish capital on Sunday afternoon.

The road from Balmoral Castle in northeastern Scotland, where the Queen died on Thursday, took the late monarch’s temporal remains via Aberdeen and along Scotland’s eastern coast. During the 6.5-hour journey, the hearse was followed by a car with Princess Anne, the Queen’s second child and only daughter, who was attended by her second husband, Timothy Laurence.

Most of the route was lined with crowds of people who wanted to see their Queen of 70 years off on her final journey.

For the duration of the night, the Queen’s coffin will remain in the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British Monarch’s official Scottish residence. On Monday afternoon, the coffin will be transferred to St Giles’ Cathedral, with members of the Royal Family in the cortege, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla present.

The coffin will remain in the cathedral for 24 hours, and mourners will be able to file past it to pay their respects to the late Queen from 5 pm onwards.

Then the body will then be taken to Edinburgh airport and flown to RAF Northolt air base in western London, again attended by Princess Anne and her husband.

Preparations in London

On Wednesday afternoon, the coffin with the body of the late Queen will be put in Westminster Palace, which houses the British Parliament. It will stay there until the day of the funeral, which is scheduled for Monday, September 19, and will take place in the adjacent Westminster Abbey.

According to “The Sunday Times”, as many as a million people are expected to want to personally pay their final respects to the deceased monarch. The hours during which the public will be granted access to the Westminster Hall of the Westminster Palace have not yet been announced.

Sky News television reports that London’s Metropolitan Police expect two million people on the city’s streets every day until the funeral.