Poland advances to EuroBasket quarter-finals

Following a 94:86 victory against Ukraine in the round of 16, Poland will now face Slovenia, the current champions.

Ukraine’s team was favoured, as it performed very well during the group stage and its roster boasts two NBA players: Alex Len and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. Several other solid players usually play in European leagues.

Poland’s AJ Slaughter and Aleksander Balcerowski have ensured that the Poles stay in the game for the first two quarters. The two started to lose steam in the second half, but then Mateusz Ponitka stepped in and scored several decisive points, especially in the final quarter.

The Polish team was heavily focused on the defence. That was a good call from coach Igor Milicić. Solid Polish defence, especially by Ponitka and Michał Sokołowski, prevented the Ukrainians from achieving a tie in the final minutes.

Poles will return to the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on September 14 to face off against the current European champions: Slovenia.