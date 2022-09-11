Polish presidential couple to attend British queen’s funeral

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, Sept. 19, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

Olivier Hoslet/PAP/EPA

Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, will attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, Sept. 19.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral after a 70-year reign.

“The presidential couple will attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II even if their presence there might require a change of their programme at the UN General Assembly in New York,” Jakub Kumoch, who heads Duda’s international policy bureau, said on Sunday.

Repeating that the programme of the presidential couple’s visit to New York would be changed if this was necessary, Kumoch said that the presence of the Polish president and his wife at the funeral in London “is now an absolute priority.”

The queen came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25. Her coronation took place a year later.

Her son, Charles, automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.