Remembering the tragic 9/11 attacks

21 years ago, on September 11, 2011, a series of airline hijackings and suicide attacks were committed by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda against targets in the United States, the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history.

The attacks against New York City and Washington, D.C., caused extensive death and destruction and triggered an enormous US effort to combat terrorism. Some 2,753 people were killed in New York, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania; all 19 terrorists died.

On the day of the tragic assault, groups of attackers boarded four domestic aircraft at three East Coast airports, and soon after takeoff, they disabled the crews, some of whom may have been stabbed with box cutters. The hijackers then took control of the aircraft, all large and bound for the West Coast with full loads of fuel.

At 8:46 AM the first plane, American Airlines flight 11, which had originated from Boston, was piloted into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. The second plane, United Airlines flight 175, also from Boston, struck the south tower 17 minutes later. Each structure was badly damaged by the impact and erupted into flames.

The third plane, American Airlines flight 77, taking off from Dulles Airport near Washington, D.C., struck the southwest side of the Pentagon just outside the city, at 9:37 AM, touching off a fire in that section of the structure. Minutes later the Federal Aviation Authority ordered a nationwide ground stop.

At 9:59 AM the World Trade Center’s heavily damaged south tower collapsed, and the north tower fell 29 minutes later. Clouds of smoke and debris quickly filled the streets of Lower Manhattan. Office workers and residents ran in panic as they tried to outpace the billowing debris clouds.

Near simultaneously, at 10:03 AM the fourth aircraft, United Airlines flight 93 from Newark, New Jersey, crashed near Shanksville in the Pennsylvania countryside after its passengers — informed of events via cellular phone — attempted to overpower their assailants.

A number of other buildings adjacent to the twin towers suffered serious damage, and several subsequently fell. Fires at the World Trade Center site smouldered for more than three months.

Rescue operations began almost immediately as the country and the world sought to come to grips with the enormity of the losses. Police and fire departments in New York were especially hit hard as hundreds had rushed to the scene of the attacks, and more than 400 police officers and firefighters were killed.