Mickiewicz’s ‘Ballads and Romances’ recited by Moroccans

Moroccan students and learners of the Polish language as well as the Polish diaspora in Morocco recited Adam Mickiewicz’s “Ballads and Romances” as part of a yearly presidential initiative.

Palm trees and the famous Moroccan tiling were witnesses to an unusual recital of “Ballads and Romances” by Adam Mickiewicz – one of the greatest 19th-century poets of East-Central Europe whom Poland, Lithuania, Belarus and Ukraine recognise as their own.

Within the annual “National Reading Day” initiative organised under the patronage of President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, on Saturday, Moroccan students and learners of the Polish language as well as the Polish diaspora in Tangier, Casablanca and Rabat recited poems laden with Slavic mythological creatures who intervene in the lives of ordinary people. Importantly, the collection of ballads is widely seen as the main manifesto of Polish romanticism.

In Rabat, the readout was organised by the Polish Embassy with Ambassador Krzysztof Karwowski joining Polish language students from the University of Mohammed V (UM5). But apart from academia, the Polish language and culture are taught in Rabat’s Polish School where children of various ages can discover every nook and cranny of the matter.

In Tangier, the readout was organised by The Polish Diaspora in Northern Morocco (Polonia na Północy Maroka). Meanwhile, in Casablanca, it was the Moroccan-Polish Friendship Association responsible for making the event come true.

The 11th edition of the National Reading Day was inaugurated in Warsaw at the Łazienki Park on September 10 by the Presidential Couple. Each year, Polish language learners and Polish diasporas read out a different piece of Polish literature.