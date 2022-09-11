Polish presidential couple to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral even if it requires a change in their schedule at the UN General Assembly. This is something that is an absolute priority at the moment, the Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Chancellery of the President of Poland Jakub Kumoch said.

The funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday, will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19 at 11 am local time.

My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all the British people on passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For decades she has been an embodiment of everything that makes Britain truly Great. She will be missed and remembered in Poland and all over the world.

Jakub Kumoch was asked by private TV broadcaster Polsat on Sunday whether the President was going to the UK to attend the funeral ceremony.

“Yes, President Duda is going to the funeral. This was clear from the beginning. As soon as I informed him about the Queen’s death, it was clear that we are rebuilding the whole programme, that the president and his wife, the presidential couple will be at the funeral, even if it requires rebuilding their stay at the UN General Assembly, that is the thing that is absolutely a priority at the moment,” Mr Kumoch said.

“It will just be another difficult, very intense visit – but it will happen,” he added.

Funeral preparations

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, after a reign of more than 70 years. Charles III became the new king of the UK.

The Queen’s coffin began a six-hour journey from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday as crowds lined the roads in silence, paying tribute to the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle for the final time.

Her late Majesty’s coffin leaves her Scottish estate on a six hour journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/MPWe0wNzl6

