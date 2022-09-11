UN Human Rights Council faces dilemma in confronting China’s violations

Western countries face a dilemma as the UN Human Rights Council opens on Monday: confront China over human rights violations and risk failing or miss the opportunity to bring accountability in years.

A report by the UN rights office on August 31 found that China’s “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uyghurs and other Muslims there may constitute crimes against humanity. China vigorously denies any abuse.

Rights groups accuse China of abuses against Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority numbering around 10 million in the western region of Xinjiang, including the mass use of forced labour in internment camps. The United States, a member of the council, has accused China of genocide.

No follow-up action is formally on the council agenda. That means any China action may have to be initiated by one of the 47 nations that make up the council tasked with promoting and protecting global human rights.

A group of Human Rights Council members is reportedly considering a range of options including a resolution on China for the first time in the council’s 16-year-history – a move that might include an investigative mechanism.

The council, in a meeting scheduled to run through October 7, has no legally binding powers but its debates bring heightened scrutiny and its actions can launch investigations. Sometimes these provide evidence before national and international courts.

China, which had sought to prevent the publication of the Xinjiang report, has been lobbying strongly against any follow-up action through diplomatic cables, or demarches, in capitals.

Failure to hold China responsible would put the West’s credibility and moral authority on human rights on the line. Meanwhile, the country in question, with support from some of its allies, has in recent years stressed the importance of economic rights, stoking concerns about a weakening of international norms as first conceived by the declaration and a shift away from accountability for abuses.

“If the majority decide it is not worth acting after the violations denounced in the (China) report, it would mean that the universalist vision of human rights is at stake and the legal order would be weakened,” a Western diplomat said. “There’s a cost of inaction, a cost of action and a cost of a failed attempt to act,” the Western diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity.

Winning the passage of a resolution would be tough. Between 1990 and 2004, 11 draft motions were proposed on the human rights situation in China at the council’s predecessor but none passed. There are signs that Western sway has declined since the council’s creation in 2006 amid a backsliding in freedoms globally.

It remains to be seen what role the new UN rights chief Turk will play on China after Bachelet faced criticism for being too soft. UN officials have said he is not immediately expected in Geneva but could join the meeting later.