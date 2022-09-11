Polish and UK PMs say the two countries are bound by strong ties

Bilateral relations, especially cooperation in providing aid to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, dominated the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s Saturday telephone conversation with new British Prime minister Liz Truss.

Mateusz Morawiecki also forwarded his condolences in connection with the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.

Both prime ministers agreed that their countries were bound by strong ties, especially visible in their joint undertakings to support Ukraine.

�� Liz Truss, in conversation with Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, agreed to continue supporting Ukraine.

They agreed on further joint work to overcome the energy crisis “caused by Putin’s illegal war” and other security and defense issues.

The prime ministers also discussed European security and their countries’ cooperation in strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, as well as economic affairs and measures to halt rising energy costs, the Polish Prime Minister’s office wrote after the talks.

Morawiecki is among the first European leaders Truss has contacted after taking over the British premiership last Tuesday.