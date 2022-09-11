Polish, British PMs discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine

Morawiecki and Truss agreed that their countries were bound by strong ties, today also visible in their joint undertakings to support Ukraine (illustrative photo).

Bilateral relations, especially co-operation in providing aid to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, dominated the Polish prime minister’s Saturday telephone conversation with new British Prime minister Liz Truss.

Mateusz Morawiecki also forwarded his condolences in connection with the death of British Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Morawiecki and Truss agreed that their countries were bound by strong ties, today especially visible in their joint undertakings to support Ukraine.

Morawiecki’s office wrote after the talks that the prime ministers also discussed European security and their countries’ co-operation in strengthening Nato’s eastern flank, as well as economic affairs and measures to halt rising energy costs.

Morawiecki is among the first European leaders Truss has contacted after taking over the British premiership last Tuesday.