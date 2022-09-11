Iga Świątek wins 2022 US Open

At only 21 years old, Iga Świątek has won her third career major title. In 2020 and 2022, she won the French Open in Paris.

Cj Gunther/PAP/EPA

Tennis world no 1 Iga Świątek from Poland won the women’s title at the 2022 US Open tennis grand slam tournament on Saturday, defeating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), and becoming the first Polish woman to win the tournament.

At only 21 years old, Iga Świątek has won her third career major title. In 2020 and 2022, she won the French Open in Paris.

With her victory, Świątek has become the first woman to win two grand slam titles in a year since Angelique Kerber in 2016. She has now also earned 10,365 ranking points, a distinction only Serena Williams has achieved since 2013.

The Polish superstar earned USD 2.6 million for winning the New York-based Grand Slam. When presented with her check after the win, Świątek joked that she’s “glad it’s not cash.”

On her road to this victory, Świątek defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy, Sloane Stephens and Lauren Davis of the US, Jule Niemeier of Germany, Jessica Pegula of the US and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.