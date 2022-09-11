Swedes cast their ballots in general elections

Swedish citizens flocked to voting booths early on Sunday, as the country’s general election started. Since 2016 The Nordic state was managed by a centre-left coalition leaving the anti-immigration right-wing bloc in opposition for the last eight years.

This year’s election, remains a close race, according to polling data. The centre-left Social Democrats and the right-wing Sweden Democrats, Sweden’s largest political parties, pushed their supporters to vote as every vote counts in an election.

Crime is on the ballot

With steadily growing numbers of shootings unnerving voters, campaigning has seen parties battle to be the toughest on gang crime, while surging inflation and the energy crisis in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have increasingly taken centre stage.

According to the SOM Institute at Gothenburg University, gang violence has been so prevalent in recent years, in Sweden, that for the first time, crime topped the list of voters’ most important concerns in the run-up to the elections.

Two days until Swedish elections. Dead heat. Far-right Sweden Democrats have solidified their position as the second largest party. Pay attention to Greens (MP) on 4.5%. You need 4% to get into parliament. If they don't, and Liberals (L) do, then the right-nationalist bloc wins. pic.twitter.com/Ejyc2hMVBp

— Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) September 9, 2022

Law and order is home turf for the right, but gathering economic storm clouds as households and companies face sky-high power prices may boost Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, seen as a safer choice.

“My clear message is: during the pandemic we supported Swedish companies and households. I will act in the exact same way again if I get your renewed confidence,” she said in one of the final debates ahead of the vote.

Swedish leaders

Mrs Andersson was Sweden’s finance minister for many years before becoming Sweden’s first female prime minister a year ago. Her main rival is Moderates’ leader Ulf Kristersson, who sees himself as the only one who can unite the right and unseat her.

“We will prioritize law and order, making it profitable to work and build new climate-smart nuclear power,” Kristersson said in a video posted by his party. “Simply put, we want to sort Sweden out.”

Opinion polls show the centre-left running neck-and-neck with the right-wing bloc, where the Sweden Democrats look to have recently overtaken the Moderates as the second biggest party behind the Social Democrats.

Sweden: national parliament election today

➤ Eligible voters: 7,503,906

➤ Polling stations open: 8:00 CEST – 20:00 CEST

➤ Incumbent government: centre-left S (S&D) led by PM Magdalena Andersson

➤ Proportional representation, four percent threshold

➤ 103 parties running pic.twitter.com/jknHuQrtrx

— Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) September 11, 2022

For many centre-left voters – and even some on the right – the prospect of Jimmie Akesson’s Sweden Democrats having a say on government policy or joining the cabinet remains deeply unsettling, and the election is seen in part as a referendum over whether to give them that power.

Uncertainty looms large over the election, with both blocs facing long and hard negotiations to form a government in a polarised and emotionally-charged political landscape.

Sweden’s current PM will need to get support from the Centre Party and the Left, who are ideological opposites, and probably the Green Party as well if she wants a second term as prime minister.