Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations

Operations at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine have been fully stopped as a safety measure, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Sunday.

The plant was completely stopped after the agency disconnected the number 6 power unit from the grid at 3:41 a.m. (0041 GMT), it said in a statement. “Preparations are underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state.”

Kyiv on Wednesday called for residents of Russian-occupied areas around the plant, Europe’s largest, to evacuate for their own safety, while Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the nuclear plant, risking a nuclear disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed the sentiment of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and has called for the surrounding area to be demilitarised.

Energoatom, the Ukrainian state agency in charge of the nuclear power plant announced on Saturday, that it restored to operational capacity a communications line to the power system, which it said had been damaged by Russian shelling. The restored communication grid will allow the plant to be powered by Ukraine’s energy system.

Energoatom made the decision to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state – cold shutdown. The state agency warns that the risk of further damage to the line remains high, which would force the plant to be powered by diesel generators for the duration, which is limited by the technical resource and the amount of available diesel fuel.