Tennis: Iga Świątek wins US Open

World number one tennis player Iga Świątek beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) in the US Open final on Saturday to claim her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows. She also won a massive USD 2.6 million winner’s check.
By winning the US Open the Polish super athlete managed to win her third Grand Slam title in 2022.
IGA SWIATEK IS THE #USOPEN CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/HCGABkbVDn
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022
However, tournament organisers also planned another reward for her, hiding a piece of tiramisu – one of her favourite treats – inside the trophy.
“I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn’t have anything to eat,” she said after she noticed the treat.
Did we remember to put cookies in there for you, @iga_swiatek? pic.twitter.com/SJNxodOkVs
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022
The two weeks of competition could scarcely have been sweeter for the Pole, who balanced her usual on-court seriousness with off-court fun.
"I'm really glad that it's not in cash." 😂🤑 pic.twitter.com/yqTGbHtpbC
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022
She took a photo with her idol Serena Williams, met Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn and swooned at the sight of singer Seal.
“Actually after I met Seal, I was like, even if I’m going to lose right now I already won this tournament because I got a photo with him,” said Świątek.
OMG🤩🗽@usopen pic.twitter.com/3JuX2rRNVO
— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 10, 2022
After her win, Iga went for an ESPN interview on the Flushing Meadows plaza, where she was met by a roaring crowd of her fans and compatriots.
🗣️ IGA! IGA! IGA! 🗣️
You guys showed up for @iga_swiatek and she has a message for you 🏆#USOpen pic.twitter.com/We5jamW5KG
— wta (@WTA) September 11, 2022
The current number one female tennis player in the world became the first Polish woman to win the US Open.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69