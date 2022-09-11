Tennis: Iga Świątek wins US Open

World number one tennis player Iga Świątek beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) in the US Open final on Saturday to claim her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows. She also won a massive USD 2.6 million winner’s check.

By winning the US Open the Polish super athlete managed to win her third Grand Slam title in 2022.

IGA SWIATEK IS THE #USOPEN CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/HCGABkbVDn

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

However, tournament organisers also planned another reward for her, hiding a piece of tiramisu – one of her favourite treats – inside the trophy.

“I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn’t have anything to eat,” she said after she noticed the treat.

Did we remember to put cookies in there for you, @iga_swiatek? pic.twitter.com/SJNxodOkVs

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

The two weeks of competition could scarcely have been sweeter for the Pole, who balanced her usual on-court seriousness with off-court fun.

"I'm really glad that it's not in cash." 😂🤑 pic.twitter.com/yqTGbHtpbC

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

She took a photo with her idol Serena Williams, met Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn and swooned at the sight of singer Seal.

“Actually after I met Seal, I was like, even if I’m going to lose right now I already won this tournament because I got a photo with him,” said Świątek.

OMG🤩🗽@usopen pic.twitter.com/3JuX2rRNVO

— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 10, 2022

After her win, Iga went for an ESPN interview on the Flushing Meadows plaza, where she was met by a roaring crowd of her fans and compatriots.

🗣️ IGA! IGA! IGA! 🗣️

You guys showed up for @iga_swiatek and she has a message for you 🏆#USOpen pic.twitter.com/We5jamW5KG

— wta (@WTA) September 11, 2022

The current number one female tennis player in the world became the first Polish woman to win the US Open.