LIVE: 200th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine, a sudden apparent collapse of one of the war’s principal front lines after Ukrainian forces moved to encircle the area in a shock advance. Ukraine’s counteroffensive this month has liberated around 2,000 square km of territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
07:36 CEST
A detonating #Russian ammunition depot in occupied #NovaKakhovka, #Kherson region. pic.twitter.com/Nry2Wbf2C7
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 11, 2022
07:17 CEST
The progress of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine in 4 days in two pictures.
��5 Kanal pic.twitter.com/Hph63X7nLN
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 11, 2022
07:00 CEST
As a result of the Ukrainian ongoing counteroffensive, the destruction of eight Russian tanks, 17 armored vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, one Orlan-10 UAV, and the deaths of 80 Russian troops have been confirmed.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 11, 2022
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69