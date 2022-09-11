LIVE: 200th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine, a sudden apparent collapse of one of the war’s principal front lines after Ukrainian forces moved to encircle the area in a shock advance. Ukraine’s counteroffensive this month has liberated around 2,000 square km of territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

07:36 CEST

A detonating #Russian ammunition depot in occupied #NovaKakhovka, #Kherson region. pic.twitter.com/Nry2Wbf2C7

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 11, 2022

07:17 CEST

The progress of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine in 4 days in two pictures.

��5 Kanal pic.twitter.com/Hph63X7nLN

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 11, 2022

07:00 CEST

As a result of the Ukrainian ongoing counteroffensive, the destruction of eight Russian tanks, 17 armored vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, one Orlan-10 UAV, and the deaths of 80 Russian troops have been confirmed.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 11, 2022