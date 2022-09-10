Charles III ‘perfectly competent as monarch’: Marek Laskiewicz for TVP World

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was the end of an era for Great Britain and, arguably, the world. During the seven decades of her reign, Britain’s beloved Queen took part in many events that shaped history.

Can her son, King Charles III, meet the expectations and carry on the proud traditions of Britain’s monarchy into the future? To discuss the matter, we were joined by Marek Laskiewicz PhD, head of the Polish Social and Cultural Association in London.

As he pointed out, even though many Britons perceive Charles’ son William as one to keep the monarchy going in the modern future, “King Charles III is perfectly competent as a monarch.”

Learn more about the matter and Mr Laskiewicz’s take on it by watching the full interview above.