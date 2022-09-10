World News 10.09

Charles III has been officially proclaimed Britain’s new king following the death of his mother Elizabeth II two days ago. Meanwhile, with the counteroffensive now in full swing, Ukrainian armed forces have wrestled back control of several towns and cities from Russian occupiers.

Charles III formally proclaimed king

Prince Charles has been officially proclaimed Britain’s new king following the death of his mother Elizabeth II two days ago.

The monarchy faces new challenges

During the 70-year period of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II arguably transcended the status of the head of state, becoming the embodiment of British traditions and values, giving her subjects a sense of comfort and stability in a rapidly changing world. Now, King Charles III, will have to bear the responsibilities associated not just with his role as the monarch, but also the great legacy that he inherited as Queen Elizabeth’s son.

Is monarchy obsolete?

While condolences for the Windsor Royal Family are pouring in from all parts of the world, some political leaders appear to have spotted an opportunity in the Queen’s passing. Some of the former British colonies and current members of the Commonwealth are thinking about abandoning the idea of monarchy in a push for what they see as progressive change.

France eyes Britain’s new king



The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II has sent ripples across not only the UK but also its neighbour, France. Some French observers are raising questions about the new monarch and how his ascension to the throne may affect their country.

Denmark Queen’s jubilee

2022 marks 50 years of the reign of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II. This weekend has been scheduled for the celebration of the anniversary of her accession after her father King Frederik IX passed away in 1972. According to the Queen’s wish, the festivities will be toned down to honour the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ukraine strikes back

Saturday brought more positive news from Ukraine. With the counteroffensive now in full swing, Ukrainian armed forces have wrestled back control of several towns and cities from the Russian occupiers.

Cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction

With the success of counteroffensive operations in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, a ray of hope now shines on the local communities after months of brutal Russian occupation. Even if all these territories are brought under Ukrainian control, the authorities will face major challenges to ensure the security and well-being of the population of these war-torn regions.

European Rover Challenge

Students from all over the world gathered in the city of Kielce for the European Rover Challenge, one of the biggest space rover competitions on the Old Continent. The students construct vehicles capable of conducting complicated tasks on distant planets, paving the way for future space exploration projects.