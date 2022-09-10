Volleyball World Championships: Poles move to the final

The Polish team defeated Brazil 3:2 (23:25, 25:18, 25:20, 21:25, 15:12) on Saturday and advanced to the final of the volleyball world championships. Now, the Poles will face Italy or Slovenia for a third consecutive title.

Even while some things did not go as planned, the red-and-whites immediately made adjustments. The Brazilians did what they could to force their way through the Polish wall, but the more important the moment of the match became, the better the Poles performed.

The team, coached by Nikola Grbiċ, once again showed their resilience in the tie-break. Just like against the Americans, after losing a set, instead of hanging their heads, they came out doubly motivated and showed class in the decisive phase of the match.

Now, they will face Italy or Slovenia for a third consecutive title.