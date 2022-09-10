UK: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral scheduled for September 19

The funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT, the Royal Family announced on Saturday on social media.

The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being moved to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral which will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.

Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

“We will carry out our duty over the coming days with the heaviest of hearts, but also with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times,” said the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk.

The Queen’s body currently rests in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle within an oak coffin. It is draped in the royal standard of Scotland, with a wreath of flowers laid on top

“It is a scene of quiet dignity,” a senior palace official said.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the British Isles, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.