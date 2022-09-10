EC to propose individual debt reduction paths for Member States

The European Commission (EC) will present in the second half of October proposed changes to European Union fiscal rules that are likely to offer countries individual debt reduction paths, Valdis Dombrovskis, the Commission’s Deputy Head, announced on Saturday.

At a news conference after EU finance ministers held talks in Prague, he said the main goal of the rules, designed to safeguard the value of the euro, would remain making sure public debt was sustainable.

According to EU rules, a Member State’s public debt must be below 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and government deficits below 3 percent of GDP.

The COVID-19 pandemic left many countries with debt well above 100 percent of GDP, with Greece at around 185 percent and Italy around 150 percent. On the other hand, Estonia has a debt of only 18.1 and Luxembourg only 24.4 percent.

“Given divergent debt levels across Member States, there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach,” Mr Dombrovskis said. “There can be more leeway… but within a common set of rules.”

This would be a departure from the current rule that all countries have to cut their debt every year by one twentieth of the excess above 60 percent of GDP – a requirement that is far too ambitious for higher-debt countries.

In a nod towards Germany and some northern EU countries, the Commission is to propose stronger enforcement of the rules in cases of non-compliance, Mr Dombrovskis said, as past practice showed adhering to the rules was not a priority for some.

The EC will also propose simplifying the rules by focusing on a single observable indicator, such as the expenditure benchmark, he added.

The expenditure benchmark is a rule that allows governments to increase spending each year by the rate of the economy’s potential growth – the rate at which an economy grows without generating excess inflation.

This way, when the economy is growing faster than its potential and overheating, the lower spending helps to cool it. When the economy is growing below potential, higher government spending helps it catch up.