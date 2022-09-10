France’s Lille turns off lights on public buildings

Black is the new black in the Northern French city of Lille, which stopped illuminating its public buildings as of last Monday to reduce energy consumption in the view of approaching winter and soaring energy costs.

The City used to illuminate buildings such as the city’s fine arts museum and city hall with bright colours underlining their architecture, but will no longer do so.

“We wished to quickly announce energy sobriety measures , and among the easiest to put in place was (to stop) lighting public buildings, because it was painless for Lille residents,” Lille’s deputy mayor in charge of ecological transition, Audrey Linkenheld, said. “The fact that we have reduced lighting allows us to save 170,000 kilowatt hours, or around EUR 30,000.”

Other measures announced during last Thursday’s news conference by city officials include lowering temperatures in most public buildings and pools, closing the city’s tropical garden and closing two fountains.

The whole package represents a seven percent cut in the city’s energy use and allows it to reduce energy spending by one million euros.

The French city of Nantes has taken similar measures and reduced heating in public buildings. Others, such as Paris, Strasbourg or Reims are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.