Ukrainian bookstore in Kraków becomes aid hub with a splash of culture…

Photo courtesy: NIĆ Kawiarnio-księgarnia

In this episode of The Debrief, host John Beauchamp talks to Nadiia Moroz-Olshanska, who helps run the Nić Ukrainian bookstore and café on Kraków’s Sławkowska Street in the heart of the Old Town.

The café originally opened in the midst of lockdown in October 2020, providing a safe haven for Ukrainians in Kraków. As Moroz-Olshanska says, Ukrainians make up 10% of income tax revenue for the city of Kraków, with Nić catering for the cultural needs of the Ukrainian expat population.

Since February this year, Nić is also engaged in supportive activities of the Ukrainian war effort. “By the time we got to March, we knew that we were in for a marathon, and a very long one [at that],” Moroz-Olshanska says.

