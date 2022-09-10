We will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary: German FM in Kyiv

Berlin’s support for Ukraine would not falter in the face of reduced Russian energy supplies, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday as she arrived for her second visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

“We will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary,” the German foreign minister said in a statement, adding that German support would include arms, as well humanitarian and financial aid.

In May, Annalena Baerbock became the first member of the German government to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Germany, along with other European Union countries, is scrambling to support homes and industries dealing with surges in energy prices after Russia halted supplies through the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline.

“Putin is banking on us tiring of our compassion for Ukraine’s suffering,” FM Baerbock stressed.

She pointed out that “this plan will not and must not work out because all of Europe knows that Ukraine is defending our peace and security order.”

The foreign minister is scheduled to meet her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba later on Saturday. She said that one of the reasons for her visit was to offer Ukraine help to clear anti-personnel mines left by Russian forces in farmland and buildings – a task that could take decades.

Multiple diplomatic visits since war outbreak

Earlier on Friday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvian President Egils Levits paid a state visit to Kyiv. Together with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, they discussed the issue of further support for Ukraine. Leaders of Poland and Ukraine also discussed the possibility of Poland purchasing Ukrainian-generated electricity.

The Prime Ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic were the first government heads to visit Ukraine after the start of the Russian invasion. The PMs travelled to Kyiv in March to show solidarity with Ukraine and present a broad EU aid package. Soon after, other prime ministers, presidents and ministers from all over the world followed.

So far, Ukraine was visited by among others the presidents of Poland, France, Romania, Canada, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Italy, the UK, officials from the US, Germany and other countries and international organisations.