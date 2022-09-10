Out of this world: Martian rovers compete in Poland

A total of 30 teams from 10 countries are currently competing in the European Rover Challenge (ERC), which started on Friday. The eighth edition of Europe’s largest robotics and space event combining competition of martian rovers with scientific and technological shows is taking place in Kielce, southeastern Poland.

The competition is being conducted in an on-site formula at the Kielce University of Technology as well as a remote formula for participants that could not make it to Poland. The remote ERC formula was first introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams competing remotely will connect to the Leo Rover, which will be controlled from their respective countries.

The sound of a #Mars rover’s metal wheels on the rocky planet surface. Is this what Mars really sounds like?

Join our livestream today from 10:00 CET!https://t.co/YEUPvaNsXZ pic.twitter.com/d78GfMuOP1

— European Rover Challenge (@rover_challenge) September 10, 2022

The event also includes lectures and workshops with experts providing information about Mars, manned missions to the Red Planet, the Moon and the commercialisation of the space sector.

The #ERC2022 Inspiration Zone is full of cool robots (and even cooler #robotics expert people)! pic.twitter.com/gAvz1Cz6C6

— European Rover Challenge (@rover_challenge) September 9, 2022

“ERC is an integrated programme working towards technological developments, specifically those in GPS-denied environments, with space exploration and utilisation as the leading theme. The ultimate goal of the ERC is to become a standardised test trial and benchmark for planetary robotic activities, coupled with strong professional career development platform,” the official website of the competition stated.

HAL-062 and Sirius II – two rovers built by WUT #students are taking part in @rover_challenge in Kielce. We keep our fingers crossed for those projects and their creators! 🚀💪👍 pic.twitter.com/5P4VCppsMr

— Warsaw University of Technology (@WUT_edu) September 9, 2022

The ERC Mars rover competition will continue until Sunday when the winners of this year’s competition are set to be announced.