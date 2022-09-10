King Charles to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony

King Charles will officially be proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday. The ceremony will be followed by gun salutes and the reading of proclamations in London and across the four corners of the United Kingdom, including Mansion House in the City of London, where the proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange, Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales, as well as other locations.

The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.

Charles, 73, succeeded his mother immediately on Thursday but an Accession Council made up of hundreds of politicians, bishops and senior civil servants will proclaim his succession on Saturday, at a ceremony with officials in traditional heraldic clothing.

The new king vowed on Friday to serve the nation with “loyalty, respect and love” in his first address to the nation as king. Upon the death of his mother, Charles has become king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

In his address, Charles also said that he had made his eldest son William, 40, the new Prince of Wales, the title that had been his for more than 50 years and is traditionally held by the heir to the throne. William’s wife Kate becomes Princess of Wales, a role last held by the late Princess Diana.

Although he is already king, Charles’ coronation will take place at a later date – and the timing for that is not yet clear. There was a 16-month gap between Elizabeth becoming queen in 1952 and her coronation in 1953.

Period of mourning and state funeral

Britain has declared a period of mourning until the state funeral for Elizabeth. The date for that has not been announced but it is expected in a little over a week’s time.

Leaders from around the world are expected in London for the funeral, including US President Joe Biden, who said on Friday he would attend.

Thousands have gathered at royal palaces to pay their respects to the late queen, with some shedding tears as they laid flowers and others wanting to celebrate the life of a monarch who for most Britons was the only they have ever known.