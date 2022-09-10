Our goal is to return all Ukrainian children home: Yulia Usenko

TVP World invited Yulia Usenko, head of the Department for the Protection of Children’s Rights from the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, to talk about forceful deportations of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation and other issues youngsters face during wartime.

According to Ms Usenko, as many as 5,300 Ukrainian children have already been identified as being displaced throughout Russian territory. She added that only 55 children have returned to their parents in Ukraine for now. “Our main goal is to return all children,” the official stressed.

Children without any relatives face the most difficult situation as they are unable to return without government intervention. “Together with the Ministry of Integration and National Policy we collect information about children, then send it to the Ministry of Integration and they reach out to the Red Cross, and they can ask the Russian part about the fates of these children, and the probability of returning them,” Ms Usenko stated.

The head of the Department for the Protection of Children’s Rights also pointed out that Russia is trying to dispose of Ukrainian culture, language and heritage through the occupied territories. That is why bringing back Ukrainian children as fast as possible is so important.