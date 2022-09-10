Ukrainian forces have liberated over 30 settlements: Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian army has liberated over 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region as part of a counter-offensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

In a video address, the president also said Kyiv’s forces were successfully continuing active operations in several areas.

According to a Russian-installed regional official, Ukrainian forces were seizing an expanding area of previously Russian-occupied territory in the east in a “very sharp and rapid” advance. It is a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.

After keeping silent for a day, Russia effectively acknowledged that a section of its frontline had crumbled southeast of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions have been driven from their homes and Russian forces have destroyed entire cities, since Moscow began what it calls a “special military operation” to “disarm” Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government and its Western allies accuse Russia of an imperial-style war of aggression.

Ukrainian officials said that in the latest reported strike on civilians, Russia had fired across the border, hitting a hospital in the northeastern Sumy region on Friday morning, destroying the building and wounding people.

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians.