World News 09.09

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The longest-reigning monarch in the history of the British Crown was not only beloved throughout the Commonwealth but also admired all around the world. With the passing of Queen Elizabeth, her oldest son, now King Charles III, acceded to the throne.

The time of King Charles III

The end of an era

Britain and the Commonwealth are mourning the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The upcoming days will be a time of remembrance and a celebration of her life.

Britain’s new King

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth, her oldest son acceded to the throne. The former Prince of Wales became King Charles III, beginning his reign after being the longest-serving heir in British history.

The world stands with the UK

“Queen Elizabeth II was more than a Queen; she defined an entire era,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement. His message was only one tribute of many. World leaders expressed sadness at the loss of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

France and Lithuania mourn the Queen

News of the death of Queen Elizabeth II has reverberated throughout Europe. TVP World’s Aleksandra Marchewicz, in Paris, reports on how the French reacted to the monarch’s death.

Death of an icon

Queen Elizabeth was not only a monarch but also a cultural icon. Her appearance was present throughout the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II in Poland

The late Queen visited more than a hundred countries, during her 70-year reign. In 1996, she visited Poland, where she celebrated the fall of communism. In the capital, Warsaw, she planted a tree, and in Krakow, walked around the city’s central square.

