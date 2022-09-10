Business Arena 9.09

In Friday’s episode, our host Rafał Tomański kicked off the show with our main stories, including: Poland to continue an aid programme for Ukrainian refugees; Poland and Ukraine discuss plans to build a vegetable oil pipeline.

Poland welcomes the latest proposals regarding macro-financial assistance, but expects further resources to be allocated from the EU’s budget for expenses incurred due to the war in Ukraine, such as humanitarian assistance both in Ukraine itself, and in the countries that host refugees. Our guest was Poland`s Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska who promised to continue the aid programme for Ukrainian refugees.

Also on the programme:

Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Henryk Kowalczyk, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykola Solskyi, signed a memorandum of understanding concerning the construction of a cross-border vegetable oil pipeline. The 600 km pipeline would run from the north-western Ukraine to the Baltic sea port in Gdańsk, and would have an annual capacity of two million tons. The cost of investment is yet to be determined. Ukraine is the largest exporter of sunflower oil in the world.

In other news:

Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of shipping almost all of its grain to European nations instead of poor countries struggling with the food crisis. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Russian President threatened to restrict European exports destined for the continent. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmitri Kuleba, denied the accusations put forward by Putin.

Polish Foreign Minister and OSCE chief Zbigniew Rau made an appearance at the 30th OSCE Economic and Environment Forum in Prague. Rau emphasised that the war in Ukraine has caused a humanitarian crisis and economic and environmental damage that will impact future generations.

The Bank of England announced its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth would remain legal tender, following the monarch’s death on Thursday. Canada, whose twenty-dollar bills also feature the Queen, will continue to use them as well, until future notice by the government.