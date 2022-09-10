LIVE: 199th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

President Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region and that fighting continued in the eastern Donbas and the south. Meanwhile, EU energy ministers gave the European Commission the task of pressing ahead with a cap on the revenues of non-gas power producers benefiting from soaring energy prices, while backing away from capping Russian gas prices.

07:26 CEST

Residents of liberated #Oleksandrivka, #Kherson region greet soldiers of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine with watermelons. pic.twitter.com/7QNK3CH9gA

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 10, 2022

07:17 CEST

⚡️General Staff: Russia sends 1,300 Chechen soldiers to Kherson Oblast.

The soldiers were sent to support Russian troops in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast amid Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the south, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 10.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 10, 2022

07:00 CEST

Destroyed #Russian military equipment in #NovaKakhovka, #Kherson region.

📰5 Kanal pic.twitter.com/vmqSP6GWFZ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 10, 2022