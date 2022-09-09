Even critics of the monarchy respected Queen Elizabeth: expert

Wioletta Wilk-Turska PhD, writer and author of books on Queen Elizabeth II and the British monarchy, was invited to talk about the phenomenon of Queen Elizabeth’s popularity and what awaits the British monarchy now.

Queen Elizabeth II was very much loved around the world. What was it about her that made her so popular?

According to Ms Wilk-Turska, Her Majesty was such an exceptional individual it is very difficult to explain. Charisma was a factor, however. From a young age, the polite and well-organised Princess Elizabeth understood what her future was and worked hard to improve herself as a person.

Elizabeth II could be contrasted with Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. According to Ms Wilk-Turska, Queen Mother thought one should enjoy life and its pleasures, whereas to her daughter duty was in the first place. Even those critical of the institution of the monarchy recognised it and it was exactly that what secured such broad respect for Elizabeth II.

Other matters discussed with Ms Wilk-Turska: the influence of the Queen’s religious beliefs on her attitude to her duties; how did the scandals in the Royal Family affect the Queen’s popularity; what to expect from King Charles’ reign and what Queen Consort will Camilla make?