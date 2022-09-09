King Charles’ address to nation mourning queen

Britain’s King Charles pledged to give lifelong service to the people of the United Kingdom and his other realms in a solemn address to the nation a day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

“As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” the king said.

He added that his mother was an inspiration and example to himself and to the entire royal family. “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” king Charles said.

He also remembered the Queen’s pledge to the nation.

“In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her people. That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life,” the king said.

Reflecting on Elizabeth’s accession in 1952, the king pointed out that at that time Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of WWII, and still living by the conventions of earlier times.

“In the course of the last 70 years, we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the State have changed in turn. Our values have remained and must remain, constant. The role and the duties of Monarchy also remain, as does the Sovereign’s particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England,” the king said.

Speaking next about his mother’s upcoming funeral he said: “In a little over a week we will come together as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest. In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from the light of her example.”

Crowds gather for the Queen

King Charles was greeted by cheering crowds outside Buckingham Palace as he returned to London ahead of a televised address to a nation mourning the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth after seven decades on the throne. Charles, who raced to be by the side of the queen at her Scottish home on Thursday, headed back to London with his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, before a meeting with the Prime Minister and making a televised statement at 1700 GMT.

Outside Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain’s new monarch was met with cheers, applause and a crowd singing “God Save The King” as he made his first public appearance since ascending the throne.

“I said thank you for coming and I’m so sorry, and he said thank you to me,” said Denise Berriman, one of those the new king spoke to during his impromptu 10-minute walkabout after stopping his car outside the palace gates.

Charles and Camilla then briefly inspected the mass of flowers left outside the famous black railings, before heading into the palace where the flag of the British sovereign was flown overhead.

Charles will officially be proclaimed king on Saturday at a meeting of the Accession Council held at St James’s Palace followed by proclamations across the nation.

Buckingham Palace said there would be a period of mourning to be observed by members of the family and the royal household until a week after the funeral, the date of which has not yet been confirmed but is expected in about 10-days time.

Nation in mourning

The government has declared a period of national mourning which would continue until the state funeral, and an online book of condolence was opened. Some people shed tears as they laid flowers outside royal palaces where thousands turned up during the day to pay their respects.

The government said it expected large crowds to mass at royal residences and warned of possible delays on some public transport.

Elizabeth was head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

￼

Charles, who automatically succeeded her as king, said the death was a moment of great sadness for himself and his family.

There were gun salutes at London’s Hyde Park and the Tower of London, and the bells at Westminster Abbey and St Paul’s as well as the Sebastopol Bell at Windsor Castle, captured during the 19th Century Crimean War, tolled.

Elizabeth, who was also the world’s oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25 and oversaw a seismic change in the social, political and economic structure of her nation.

She won praise for guiding the monarchy into the 21st Century and modernising it in the process, despite intense media scrutiny and the often highly public travails of her family. Charles, who polls indicate is less popular than his mother, now has the task of securing the institution’s future.