Hungary an obstacle to price cap on gas imports to EU says minister

Anna Moskwa said out that the broadest agreement among the EU member states concerned the introduction of a cap on imported gas.

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

Hungary is the only country which opposed a price cap on gas imports to the European Union, said Poland’s climate minister on Friday.

EU energy ministers met in Brussels on Friday to discuss ways to deal with the energy crisis in the EU.

“Twelve countries supported it very strongly and three others expressed their interest in this idea,” she said. “The was only one vote in opposition to the price cap, and it came from Hungary.”

The minister pointed out that “none of the other countries objected” and expressed hope that work would take place on finding a solution in the coming days concerning the total volume of gas imported to the EU.