Being silent about Putin’s crimes in Ukraine is a sin: Chief Rabbi of Poland

Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich said that Putin’s actions in Ukraine are immoral and remaining silent about them is a sin. At the end of a conference titled “Polish-Jewish Dialogue and Freedom”, he made clear that the free world is obliged to speak out loud about Russian crimes, and to help all those “who suffer from war”.

“History proves that we have to fight for religious freedom. Jews enjoy such freedom nowadays, but considering events in the Middle East, China and other regions we may say that it is the worst time for Christians,” Mr Schudrich said.

He added that Jews, who very well know what slavery means, have to become advocates for Christians who are persecuted. Mr Schudrich explained that religious freedom is not granted to nations or communities forever, but rather is something that has to be fought to maintain.

He also devoted a large part of his speech to the topic of dialogue between nations and communities.

“Dialogue is the basic human experience which builds relationships and communities. We always need dialogue. Without it, there is no way to know another human being,” Mr Schudrich said.

He also explained that dialogue does not mean forcing one’s opinions or having to agree on everything.

“Dialogue allows us to become richer with other person’s experience, opinion and knowledge,” Mr Schudrich said.

The chief Rabbi of Poland took part in the conference “Polish-Jewish Dialogue and Freedom” which was organised to commemorate the liquidation of the Jewish ghetto in Sieradz in central Poland. It was brought about by German occupying forces in 1940. By August 1942 some 3,000 Jews gathered there and were later transported to German death camps on Polish soil.