Pulse of Culture 9.09

The 79th Venice International Film Festival is coming to a close. Saturday will be its last day and will see the award ceremony, with 23 films competing for the Golden Lion.

The competition for the top prize will be fierce. Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”, Florian Zeller’s “The Son”, and Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” are some of the strong contenders.

Other events presented in the episode: the death of Queen Elizabeth II; International Festival of Contemporary Theatre “Homo Novus” in Riga; 57th Andrzej Markowski International Festival Wratislavia Cantans in Wrocław; 13th European Heritage Days.