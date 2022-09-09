Eastern Express 9.09

Russian military’s Vostok 2022 strategic army drills end on Wednesday. The active phase of the Vostok-2022 military exercises took place between September 1 and 7 on seven training grounds in the eastern part of Russia. More than 50,000 military personnel and over 5,000 units of weapons and military equipment, including 140 aircraft, 60 warships, boats, and support vessels, are engaged in the performance of combat training tasks. With numerous countries participating in the event, Russia is trying to boast about its importance as a defence and security powerhouse, but is this the case?

Apart from the Russian army, troops from several countries participated in the exercises, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Syria, and Tajikistan.

Among other things, the exercise checked the level of preparedness of the military command bodies in planning operations in coastal areas. Across the waters of the Sea of Japan, the defence of areas of maritime economic activity and assistance to land forces operating in the coastal area was practised by the Russian Pacific Fleet and the naval forces of the People’s Republic of China.

India’s involvement in the event certainly requires a closer look. A close US partner and even a quasi-ally of China, India nevertheless took a sharply different view on the Ukraine conflict, not condemning Russia directly, and greatly increasing its oil purchases from Moscow.

The question is what does it mean for world politics? Is Russia’s muscle-flexing merely a signal to the West, or is it trying to disguise the fact that as its operations in Ukraine began to flounder, Moscow found itself struggling with munitions supplies and personnel shortages, as evidenced by the recent ammo purchase deal which the Kremlin struck with North Korea? Russia’s potential for regional alliances certainly requires further analysis at the present stage.

