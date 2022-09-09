Ukrainian President thanks Latvian counterpart and Polish PM for support

Polish PM Morawiecki and Latvian President Levits paid a state visit to Kyiv on Friday. Together with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, they discussed the issue of further support for Ukraine. Leaders of Poland and Ukraine also discussed the possibility of Poland purchasing Ukrainian-generated electricity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvian President Egils Levits in Kyiv. President Zelenskyy spoke about the help both countries have rendered to Ukraine, listing as examples the aid to Ukrainian refugees, military aid and political support. Zelenskyy stressed how both Poland and Latvia have been Ukraine’s “stalwart partners” since Russia illegally annexed Ukrainian Crimea in 2014.

During their meeting, the leaders furthermore discussed financial support for Ukraine. Zelensky expressed his gratitude for the EUR 5 bn macro-financial aid package from the EU, which Poland and Latvia had been pushing for in Brussels.

During a press conference following the meeting, PM Morawiecki also appealed to the European Commission to transfer the EUR 9 bn aid package which was agreed upon back in June, as soon as possible. He also pointed out that apart from Poland, the Baltic States and Czechia are the most vocal proponents for financial aid to Ukraine and the most determined when calling for as burdensome sanctions as possible to be applied on Russia.

Morawiecki also noted how the sanctions each month are steadily eroding the Russian economy and described the Kremlin’s attempts to downplay them as “whistling past the graveyard”.

PM Morawiecki reiterated the oft-repeated point that Russian victory in Ukraine would be a defeat of Europe at large, as by standing up to Russian aggression Ukraine is fighting for European values, such as “freedom, sovereignty, brotherhood, [and] the right to life”.

President Levits in turn said that because of the historical experiences of his people, Latvians are able to relate to what Ukraine is now going through. “We know, what it is like, to become a target of an enemy’s attack,” said the Latvian head of state, referring to the Soviet occupation and annexation of his country. “We have a 50-year-long experience of occupation, we understand perfectly well, what you are fighting for; you are fighting for entire Europe, the entire free world.”

The Polish Prime Minister and the Latvian President have also been honoured with plaques dedicated to them, in the Avenue of Courage in front of the Ukrainian Parliament.

President Zelensky reminded journalists that Prime Minister Morawiecki and other Central European leaders were among the first to make a journey to Kyiv in person “while many leaders of European states did not believe [we can guarantee] their security”.

Polish-Ukrainian energy deal

PM Morawiecki and President Zelenskyy have also discussed the possibility of Poland buying power from Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant.

“We could use some electricity from Ukraine. I heard from President Zelenskiy that Ukraine will be soon ready to sell power from Khmelnytskyi and I thanked him for that,” said the Polish PM during a news briefing.

Ukraine wants to export its electricity to the European Union to boost revenues from its utilities, which were hit by a drop in electricity use since the Russian invasion. Europe likewise would benefit from the arrangement, as Russia has been trying to blackmail the EU to cut support for Ukraine by reducing supplies of natural gas to the bloc.

Ukraine is already selling some electricity to Hungary and Slovakia, as well as Poland (200 megawatts). A power link between the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant and Poland already exists, although it has been idle since the 1990s. The link is scheduled to reopen by the end of the year after necessary upgrades, which will allow for an additional 1,000 MW of energy to be sent from Ukraine to Poland.