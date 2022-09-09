Indian and Chinese troops to withdraw from disputed border area

Indian and Chinese soldiers will disengage at a disputed area which lies along a remote western Himalayan border by September 12, India’s foreign ministry announced. The decision comes after more than two years of standoff following a deadly clash. The pull-out, confirmed also by China, comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

Indian and Chinese soldiers began withdrawing from the Gogra-Hot Springs area in Ladakh in the western Himalayas on Thursday. The process is expected to reach completion by early next week.

“The two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

All temporary structures in the area erected by both militaries will also be dismantled, as part of the agreement, he added.

Details of the latest agreement have not been made public, but the two militaries are likely to create a buffer zone between their troops and stop patrols in the area, Rakesh Sharma, a retired Indian lieutenant general, said. He believes the de-escalation at the Indian-Chinese border is a positive step, as the face-to-face scenario has been now obviated.

The disengagement, which comes after several rounds of talks between senior military officials, is part of efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to avoid an escalation in tension between the nuclear-armed Asian giants that went to war over their border in 1962.

Following a deadly clash in June 2020 that killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese troops, similar buffer arrangements have been implemented in other areas in Ladakh where soldiers were deployed in close proximity. But Sharma noted that troops from both sides remain in close proximity in at least one location near the Demchok area in Ladakh, something that could be taken up in further talks.

A substantial build-up in border infrastructure by China will also keep thousands of Indian soldiers deployed along the frontier, Sharma added.

India and China share an un-demarcated 3,800 kilometres frontier, where their troops previously have adhered to long-standing protocols for avoidance of using firearms.