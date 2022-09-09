Russian victory spells disaster for Europe says PM

Morawiecki, in Kyiv with Latvian President Egils Levits for talks with Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, said Ukraine had to win the war with Russia, as a Russian victory would mean the demise of European values.

Mateusz Morawiecki/Twitter

A victory by Russia over Ukraine would be disastrous not only for that country but the whole of Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Friday.

Morawiecki, in Kyiv with Latvian President Egils Levits for talks with Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, said Ukraine had to win the war with Russia, as a Russian victory would mean the demise of European values.

“It (Russia’s victory – PAP) would mean disaster for Europe and would be a major defeat not just for Ukraine, but the entire continent. Not only would it be impossible to uphold European values – those European values Ukraine is fighting for today, like freedom, independence, brotherhood and the right to life – but all these values would be lost,” Morawiecki told a press conference after the talks.

Speaking about the EU’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Morawiecki said the sanctions imposed on Russia by Brussels were taking effect, and would be increasingly painful for the Russian economy in the times to come despite Moscow’s assurances to the contrary.

“Russia is trying to put on a brave face here, but from month to month… these sanctions will be more and more painful for its economy,” he stated.

Morawiecki also appealed to the EC to speed up the payment to Ukraine of a June-approved EUR 9 billion aid grant, adding that financial aid for the country was of paramount importance if it was not to fall prey to Russia.

“This is very important if we want to block the Kremlin’s plans to bring Ukraine to its knees by stifling its finances,” Morawiecki said.

Zelensky thanked Morawiecki and Levits for their countries’ support of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, and especially for their efforts to secure EU financial aid for Ukraine.

Zelensky said both Poland and Latvia were seen as “reliable partners” in Kyiv, and noted that both countries have stood firmly behind Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict.