First shipment of latest targeted Covid-19 vaccines reach Poland – health min

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced on Twitter that the first batch of over 450,000 targeted vaccines against Covid-19 had arrived in Poland on Friday.

“The first shipment of #OmikronBA.1 targeted vaccines has just arrived at @RARS_GOV_PL warehouses – over 450,000 doses. Another, larger shipment in a week. Next week we will inform about the rules for taking the 4th dose in the 12 plus group,” the health minister tweeted.

The European Commission on September 2 approved two vaccines adapted to provide wider protection against Covid-19 – Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 and Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1, intended for use for people aged 12 years and older who have already received at least primary vaccination against Covid-19.