Scientists find measurements of Tatra summits are WRONG and say atlases and textbooks need to be rewritten

Scientists say atlases and textbooks will have to be revised after they carried out precise measurements of the Tatra summits and found previous measurements were wrong.

According to researchers from the Institute of Geodesy and Geoinformatics at the Wrocław University of Environmental and Life Sciences, Świnica turned out to be one meter higher, while the Skrajny Granat on Orla Perć – is three meters higher.

Świnica is 2302.36 m, which is more than 1 m higher than previously assumed.CC BY-SA 3.0

Meanwhile, the border post on Rysy is 2,500 m above sea level.

To accurately gauge the elevations of summits in the High and Western Tatras, the researchers travelled over 231 km of trails, climbing an elevation difference (up and down) equal to 39,963 m, which is more than four times the height of Mount Everest.

Careful measurements showed that the correct elevation of Skrajny Granat was 2228.34 m, over 3 meters more than previously assumed.CC BY-SA 4.0

Describing their findings as ‘surprising’, the researchers said: “Satellite measurements using the direct GNSS technique allowed us to clearly determine the height of the summits.

“Today we know that the elevation of Świnica is 2302.36 m, which is more than 1 m higher than previously assumed.

Meanwhile, the elevation of Mały Kozi Wierch is ‘only’ 2225.53 m, and not, 2228m as previously thought.CC BY-SA 4.0

Sarnia Skała turned out to be nearly a meter higher (1378 m when rounded).Kasia Nowak/PAP

“It is the height of a natural boulder on the top. A little below the summit, there is a Polish-Slovak border post at the altitude of 2301.57 m.

Sometimes there are situations where the elevation of a geodetic point or a post is given on maps instead of the natural peak.

“On Świnica, the measurements clearly indicate that the elevation given in atlases and textbooks should be corrected, as it is 2302 m.”

The summit of Rysy on the Polish side, which was long thought to exceed 2,500m, was found to be 2499.44 m, 6cm shorter.

Skrajny Granat on Orla Perć turned out to be higher than expected. Until now, it was assumed that its elevation was 2225 m. Careful measurements showed that the correct elevation of Skrajny Granat was 2228.34 m, over 3 meters more than previously assumed.

Meanwhile, the elevation of Mały Kozi Wierch is ‘only’ 2225.53 m, and not, 2228m as previously thought, and Sarnia Skała turned out to be nearly a meter higher (1378 m when rounded).

The measurements were made on the basis of satellite observations of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS): GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou with precise, multi-frequency geodetic receivers.

Measurements were made with corrections generated by the state-run ASG-EUPOS Active Geodetic Network system and real-time network corrections (RTN) based on reference stations in Poland and Slovakia.”